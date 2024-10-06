Kellyrae of the former DOUBLE KAY Duo is N100million richer as he has emerged winner of the ninth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, themed ‘No Loose Guard’ on the grand finale day, on Sunday night.

Kellyrae won the show by garnering more votes than the co-finalist and runner-up Wanni of the former WANNIXHANDI Duo.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a total of 28 housemates got into the show in pairs on Sunday, July 28.

Kellyrae got into the show with his wife Kassia disguising as ‘Best Friends’. They, however, resolved to reveal their marital status to other housemates last Sunday after Kassia’s eviction from the House.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the management of the DOUBLEKAY Duo had directed fans to throw in votes for Kellyrae instead of Kassia after the dissolution of pairs.

Wanni on her part, got into the show with her identical twin sister, Handi, who was evicted last Sunday. Her relationship with Shaun also sparked uncertainties and drama while in the House.

The Disc-jockey got her first car prize by winning the Innoson Motors challenge last week.