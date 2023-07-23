Adeleke Did Not Promise Payment Of Salary Arrears In 6 Months – Commissioner

Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi has cleared the air on the arrangement for the payment of arrears of half salaries owed by previous government.

He said Governor Ademola Adeleke did not at any time say he will pay up all the salary arrears within six months of taking over the affairs of government as being peddled by the major opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress,(APC)

The Commissioner spoke while featuring on a radio current affairs programme tagged ‘Frank Talk’ monitored in Osogbo.

He asked members of the public especially Civil Servants to disregard the APC members and their known antics, describing their stand on the matter as that of people who have lost grasp with reality after their defeat at the polls.

While stressing that Governor Adeleke and the Nigeria Labour Congress in Osun State have worked out modalities of how the arrears will be paid, the Commissioner added that the present administration will continue to take the welfare of workers seriously.

According to him, “Yes, Governor Ademola Adeleke promised to pay the arrears of half salaries, but he did not set any timeline for the payment. There was never a time the Governor said he will pay up all the arrears in six months.