Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has urged the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to intensify prayers for the peaceful and credible conduct of the 2027 general elections.

He cautioned against a recurrence of the political tension that preceded the recent Osun State governorship poll.

Adeleke made the call yesterday in Osogbo when he addressed Catholic bishops attending the second plenary meeting of the CBCN in the state.

The governor said the experience of Osun in the build-up to its recent election underscored the need for sustained prayers, responsible political leadership and concerted efforts to protect peace ahead of the 2027 polls.

“As you gather for this year’s conference, I urge the church to intensify prayers for the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria,” Adeleke said.

He added that the Catholic Church, given its role in electoral peacebuilding, had an important responsibility to help secure the nation, the political class and the electorate as the country approaches the next general elections.

“As much as the Catholic Church is in the frontline of electoral peacebuilding, we need divine intervention to secure the nation, the political class and the citizenry as we head to the elections,” he said.

Adeleke recalled the tension surrounding the just-concluded Osun election, saying residents of the state understood the consequences of a breakdown of peace during an electoral process.

“All Osun residents know what it means for peace to fail in an electoral process. We pray Nigerians will not witness what we suffered in the pre-election space,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence that with divine intervention, Nigeria could achieve a peaceful 2027 election.

“We pray for divine grace to deliver a successful 2027 elections for our great nation,” he said.

Reflecting on his political experience, Adeleke described his administration’s emergence from what he called a “ruthless political war” as a victory achieved through divine intervention.

He said his government and supporters had faced severe political adversity but were ultimately delivered from what he described as repression.

“We passed through the valley of death but the Holy Spirit piloted and rescued us from the mouth of lions,” he said.

According to him, the situation became so difficult that his political camp was “almost swallowed up” and “almost in the belly of the big fish,” likening the experience to the biblical story of Jonah.

“But as we relied on the name of God instead of horses and chariots, we triumphed and overcame adversities,” he said.

Adeleke, however, said he had chosen the path of thanksgiving rather than revenge following his political victory.

“As the Lord directed, I seek no revenge; the will of the Lord has prevailed; mine is thanksgiving and continuous service in the line of the Lord and the people,” he declared.

He particularly acknowledged the support and prayers of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, during the difficult period.

Adeleke described Kukah as a “living witness” to what his administration went through, expressing appreciation for his support and prayers.

The governor also commended the Catholic Church for its contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly in education, healthcare, human-capacity development and peacebuilding.

He said the Church had played a major role in advancing education and healthcare and had positively influenced several generations of Nigerians.

“In the history of this federation, the Catholic Church has earned an impressive place as a driver of enlightenment through education and health facilitation, through human capacity development and through peace building across the society,” he said.

Adeleke assured the Church of his administration’s continued support, particularly in areas of education and healthcare.

“I assure the Catholic Church of the unwavering support of our government. As the Church shares our aspirations for expanded educational and health access, we remain a committed partner,” he said.

The governor said his administration was open to collaboration with the Church and other stakeholders in advancing the welfare of Osun residents and Nigerians generally.

He welcomed the bishops to Osun State and expressed the hope that their deliberations would contribute to peace, development and national stability.

The CBCN’s second plenary meeting, which began on September 10, is expected to end on September 18, 2026.