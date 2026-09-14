The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter, has claimed that over 200,000 cattle were lost to banditry, communal clashes and cattle rustling in eight months in 2026.

MACBAN also alleged that 50 of its members were killed during the period under review.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the state director of Media, Ibrahim Bayero-Zango, revealed this from a statement he read on behalf of the state chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Albarka.

According to Albarka, the deaths recorded among members resulted from different forms of violence, including communal clashes, attacks by farmers and banditry during cattle-rustling operations.

Albarka stated, “From January to this year, over 200,000 cows have been lost. Our people are suffering seriously. So many families have been thrown into abject poverty. The killings are in two categories.

Some are communal clashes. Some are attacks by farmers. Some are being killed by bandits in the process of rustling their cows. So roughly, we can say we lost over 50 people from January to August,” he disclosed.