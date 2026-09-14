The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has raised concerns over the neutrality of the Nigeria Police ahead of the 2027 general election in the state.

This is as it accused the Rivers State Police Command of attempting to charge to court without investigation some of its members who were arrested during the party’s campaign rally in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the ADC Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening, also accused the police of failing to investigate complaints raised by the party during past attacks on its members.

Nwibubasa expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of attacks, intimidation, harassment and disruption of legitimate political activities involving members and supporters of the party across the state.

“I am here this evening to intimate the press and the people of Rivers State on the unlawful attacks on ADC members and disruption of ADC meetings by the Rainbow Coalition and the Rivers State Police Command.

“The African Democratic Congress in Rivers State is deeply concerned about the increasing incidents of attacks, intimidation, harassment and disruption of legitimate political activities involving our members and supporters of our party across Rivers State.

“What is particularly disturbing is the apparent pattern with which individuals and groups associated with the Rainbow Coalition and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have allegedly, in several areas and many times, interfered with ADC meetings and activities and, in several instances, supported by the conduct of elements of the Rivers State Police Command.

“This raises serious questions about neutrality, proportionality and equal protection under the law. We wish to state clearly that Rivers State belongs to all citizens and not to any political party or acclaimed political emperors, as exemplified by the former governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

“Democracy cannot thrive where one political party is permitted to exercise its rights while others are intimidated, obstructed and prevented from organising peaceful meetings.

“Of course, constitutionally, the ADC is protected to hold meetings and to gather in lawful assembly, and these rights belong to all political groups, tendencies, associations and parties and cannot be selectively applied.

“The Rivers State Police Command has a constitutional and statutory responsibility to protect citizens and maintain public order without political discrimination. The Police must therefore be seen to protect ADC members with the same commitment they use to protect the meetings of other political parties.

“The ADC is particularly concerned about circumstances in which police interventions appear to favour one political tendency over the other. I am sure you are aware of the incident that occurred in Isiokpo on Friday where ADC members had a rally.

“Of course, the Police came to the place and arrested members of the ADC alongside OSPAC members. These same ADC members had been attacked before when they were holding their own meeting and the ADC had launched an official complaint. Yet no arrest has been made of the opposition.

“But ADC members, as I speak, are in the custody of the Police and we are aware that, without investigation, the Rivers State Police Command wants to hurriedly take them to court tomorrow. What stops the police from investigating the matter before talking of going to court?” the ADC spokesperson said.