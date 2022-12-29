Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate suspension of the project consultant for the Ilesa Water Project, Mrs. Tawa Williams over questionable handling of a $106 million dollar loan for the project.

He also ordered the immediate disbandment of the state’s Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF) with an order to hand over all government vehicles and documents in their possession to the Solid Minerals Committee.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, also ordered full scale probe of the entire water project and disbursed loans especially as government claimed there is no progress on the project despite reported disbursement of N10 billion and another $28million on the project.

The governor equally suspended the project coordinator to allow for unhindered review of the loan administration while the consultant was directed to return to government the N70m bullet proof jeep in her possession.

Adeleke’s directive was sequel to the interim report of the State’s Assets Recovery Committee chaired by Dr. B.T. Salami which made recommendations for immediate action to stop further squandering of loans secured to execute the Water Project.

He frowned at purported large scale corruption reflected in the handling of the loans and the project, an action he regretted has denied people of Ilesa and environs of drinkable water.

Also, as a follow up to the disbandment of the Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF) the Governor further issued instruction for the reconstitution of the task force.

Adeleke had two weeks ago announced far reaching reform of the solid mineral sector which include stopping unauthorised mining, addressing challenges of mining related environmental degradation and ensuring Osun state get her due return from the sector.