All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Media and Publicity Committee for Oyo State has been formally inaugurated with a charge to go all out and use their media expertise to market the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to all the 33 local government areas and 351 wards in the state.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, who chairs the committee performed the inauguration in Ibadan on behalf of the APC PCC director of media and publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Olaosebikan, a veteran journalist, said members of the committee were appointed based on their professional competence after being duly screened by the Media Directorate headquarters in Abuja.

“This committee was set up as the state branch of the directorate for efficient and effective dissemination of information and programmes of the directorate to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State.

“Your choice as members of this all-important committee was done purely based on your professional competence, loyalty and commitment to the party and sincere interest in the Presidential Candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You were individually screened, both here in Oyo State and at the directorate headquarters in Abuja, for suitability and competence before your appointment.

“With our appointment, we are expected to bring our professional expertise and experience to bear and engender great communications ideas and activities that would explicitly spread the good tidings that the presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would bring to Nigerians, particularly to the people of Oyo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our task as a committee is to market the presidential candidate of our party to all the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, to all our 351 wards and the entire 6,390 polling units in our state. ‘’