Governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has warned commercial banks operating in the state against hoarding of new naira notes and rejection of old naira currency.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the governor’s spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed said Adeleke lamented the pains and suffering of the people under the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and called on the stakeholders to reach a consensus on the matter.

The governor who decried non-acceptance of the old currency called on the banks to be compassionate by either making the new notes available or continue acceptance of the old currency notes.

“I am pained by the current hardship inflicted on our people. Daily living has become a nightmare. All sectors of the society are witnessing untold hardship. I call on bank chiefs to have mercy on the poor, the middle class and even the rich.

“We must make the new naira notes available or we continue to accept old notes. We must stop punishing the citizens even when they commit no sin.

“I hereby warn the banks in Osun State to be humane. We should not encourage insurrection against the government by citizens through unfair policies and actions,’’ the Governor said.