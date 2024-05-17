Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has warned against attempts to destabilise the peace and security of Igbajo by fixing a date for a traditional festival by a group contrary to the date fixed by the monarch of the town.

The governor has therefore in a bid to forestall breakdown of law and order and in line with his responsibility as the chief security officer of the state, directed security agencies to deal decisively with troublemakers.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated that reports at the disposal of government indicated an attempt by a faction belonging to the deposed monarch of the town, Prince Adegboyega Famodun to create conflict at Igbajo by fixing a different festival date from the one officially announced by the new monarch of the town.

According to him, the government observed such an action as an effort designed to create violence and crisis in the peaceful town of Igbajo.

“As a government, we reiterate that the monarch of Igbajo today is Oba Ademola Makinde and the May 23rd already fixed for the Oroke Day Festival remains the sacrosanct date for the popular cultural and traditionally significant event.

“We note further that the head of Igbajo traditional institution remains the present Owa of Igbajo, Oba Ademola Makinde and he is therefore empowered and entitled to fix the day for the Oroke festival. Actions of the Famodun faction are therefore against tradition and law and are therefore a nullity.

“In a bid to forestall breakdown of law and order and in line with my responsibility as the chief security officer of Osun State, I direct security agencies to enforce the holding of the Oroke festival on the official date of May 23rd and to ensure no gathering is held on May 19th set by any other faction.

“The above directive and actions are taken to maintain peace and protect the ancient town from those hell bent on manipulating the traditional institution to destabilize the state”, the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.