The Nigerian football family’s quest for a competition that will expose budding talents early in their careers to national and international audiences has been given a boost with the endorsement of the Nigeria Youth League (N-Youth League) by the Ministry of Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the FCT Football Association.

An initiative of Mr. Robinson Adakosa, the president of AS Roma Football Club Nigeria, the Sports Minister John Enoh in a letter of approval letter signed by Okeke Patrick, a director in the Ministry, reads in parts “I’m further directed to convey endorsement to your foundation for the implementation of its sporting programme at various communities.”

The NFF, the football governing body in Nigeria, also threw its weight behind the N-Youth League.

The NFF letter to Adakosa signed by Danlami Alanana stated, “Sequel to the completion of the due process of the submission of your programme to the NFF, we graciously approve and endorse to commence your stated football activities.”

Also, the FCT FA, the governing body of football in the Federal Capital, in their correspondence advised the organizer to organize the N-Youth League in line with the best global practices “Kindly conduct your activities in line with the rules and regulations governing football globally.

“We wish you luck in your quest to promote and develop football in the FCT”.

Apart from writing letters of endorsement, officials of the Sports Ministry, NFF, NPFL, FCT FA and other members of the football family in Nigeria are members of the organizing committee of the inaugural edition of the league slated for the third quarter of 2024.

They are the secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna Maigidasanma from the Sports Development Ministry, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman of the Nigeria National League(NNL). Barrister Danladi Ibrahim from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)

Other members of the organizing committee are renowned sports psychologist Dr. Robinson Okosun and veteran sports journalist Mr. Lekan Olaseinde who heads the Communications and Media Department.