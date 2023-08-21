Adeleke Warns Against Religious Conflict Over Isese Day Celebration

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has warned against religious conflict and confrontation in the state, affirming that all adherents of various religions should operate peacefully.

Responding to the altercations between the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Telu 1, and the traditional religion worshippers association on the celebration of annual Isese Festival, Governor Adeleke deployed his special adviser on security, Mr Samuel Ojo, to Iwo town for urgent interface with both sides.

The security adviser to the governor, who was at the palace at Oluwo, met various stakeholders, including having a telephone conversation with the Oluwo, who was out of town at the time.

He also had interactions with some traditionalists, who had vowed to converge at Iwoland to challenge the traditional ruler, who had reportedly banned traditionalists from his domain.

A statement signed by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to newsmen oyesterdaday, quoted the Security Adviser as saying, “I came down on the directive of Mr Governor. I spoke with Kabiyesi, Oluwo and he promised to ensure peace and security though he is out of town. I interacted with some other traditional leaders not far from the palace.

“The message is that peaceful co-existence is a must and any group that breaches peace of the state will have security operatives to contend with.

“We have taken all necessary security precautions. The traditionalists are free to exercise their fundamental human rights. They must act within the bounds of law. The governor has also declared today as a public holiday to commemorate the 2023 Isese Day Festival,” Ojo saidd.