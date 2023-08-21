Lagos Trains Artisans In Built Sector

Lagos State government has commenced a comprehensive training of artisans and craftsmen in the built sector to bridge the skill gap in the housing sub-sector of the economy.

The skill acquisition programme which is tagged: “Master Craftsman Training Programme” commenced at the weekend in the state and its main objective is to enable residents mainly youths in the construction trades to update their skills and acquire other competencies that will make them more employable and hence improve their economic well-being.

The permanent secretary Mr. Kamar Olowoshago who disclosed this to journalists said the intensive training programme will be for six weeks., adding that it will be a weekend programme to be cIentered on critical construction trades such as electrical installation and maintenance works, painting and decorating, plumbing and pipe-fitting, carpentry and furniture making and Masonry (block laying and concreting).

He said there will also be classes on connected areas such as Customer Relations, Information and communication technology, health and safety.

According to him, the opportunity is open to residents that are above 18 years , saying the applicants must have evidence of being registered with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency.

‘’They must also have basic training in the skills, either in technical colleges or through the informal apprenticeship method. The selection process will be based on first come, first served. Forms can be obtained at the Director of Administration and Human Resources Office, Ministry of Housing Lagos State,’’ he said.

According to him, each certified master craftsman with over 70 per cent attendance will receive certification from a notable professional institute, empowerment with modern tools of their trade, work gears and stipends by the state government.

He advised participants to prepare for comprehensive practical and theoretical sessions during their training, adding that the trainees will be fully insured during the training period in the unlikely incident of hazards or dangers during the practical sessions.