Wife of Osun State governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke has congratulated the parents of the first baby of the year 2023 in the state.

The baby was delivered at 4.03am on Sunday, according to the assistant chief nursing officer of the State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, Bosede Temilde.

While expressing her joy over the birth of the bouncing baby boy, Mrs Adeleke tasked parents on the good upbringing of their children.

The governor’s wife Adeleke in a statement issued by her media aide, Ms Nwaru Caroline Oluchi, reiterated the commitment of her husband’s administration to the betterment of the people of the state, including children.

She prayed to God to grant the parents of the baby the wisdom and means to raise the child properly.