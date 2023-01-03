Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi camp, Abuja has called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the federal government to come to their aid amid the demolition of the camp.

This is even as ActionAid Nigeria said it is deeply concerned by the plights of these displaced persons and as always called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to halt the demolition.

LEADERSHIP reports that the FCTA on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 demolished the Durumi IDPs camp.

However, since the demolition of the IDPs Camp, over 300 households, with 65 per cent women and children have been living in dire and inhumane conditions and in need of immediate help.

The chairman, Durumi, Camp, Ibrahim Ahmadu, who disclosed this during a press conference heralding the distribution of relief materials to the IDPs by ActionAid Nigeria, called on UNHCR, federal government, and Borno State government to come to their aid.

He urged the FCDA to discontinue the demolition exercise as the camp does not harbour criminals as alleged.

Ahmadu said the camp authorities alongside security agencies have apprehended 17 Boko Haram members, recovered two AK47 rifles and locally made guns in the camp.

The country director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, addressing issues arising from the demolition of Durumi IDP Camp said the demolition took place without warning to the IDP camp residents or option of relocation to another location.

“Some weeks ago, the Commissioner of the Refugee commission visited to discuss a possible relocation without a fixed timeline before the infamous demolition took place.

“The IDPs currently cannot go back to their various homes as some of their homes are still under attack by insurgents.

“Women and children currently sleep in open spaces, some with mats or blankets and others without. Starvation and hunger now prevail due to the loss of their saved foodstuffs, and cooking utensils because of the unplanned demolition.”

She said there is an urgent need for psychosocial and health support for traumatised residents.

“The IDPs’ belongings are now exposed to theft and to the same criminal elements the federal government was seeking to abolish,” she said.