Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju has disclosed that singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy is responsible for the arrest and harassment of his client Darlington Okoye who is popularly known as Speed Darlington or Akpi.

LEADERSHIP reports that Speed Darlington was arrested in Owerri, Imo State during his show.

Adeyanju who had earlier confirmed the singer’s arrest via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday also dropped another post claiming that Burna Boy was behind the harassment of Speed Darlington by the police.

“Burna Boy behind the harassment of Speed Darlington by the police. This is someone who has been singing against oppression and forming Junior Fela, now oppressing Akpi,” he wrote.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Speedy was arrested in Lagos in the past month for allegedly cyberstalking and bullying Burna Boy.

Adeyanju who also confirmed this earlier arrest, confirmed that Speedy was arrested in Lagos and later transferred to Abuja.

Days before the arrest, Speed Darlington questioned the authenticity of Burna Boy’s Grammy Award after alleging that there might be a connection between the ‘Odogwu’ crooner and disgraced American rapper, Sean Diddy Combs.