Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has outlawed a group posing as a socio-political youths’ platform under the aegis of Ibom Youth Council (IYC), declaring it as an association of cultists which constitutes security risk to the government and people of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the group had over time engaged in killings and other clashes in the state, forcing the Governor as the chief security of the state to wield the big stick.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong who disclosed this in Uyo, the State capital, explained that the atrocities and other nefarious activities perpetrated by the notorious group have become more worrisome and embarrassing to the Governor, thereby necessitating the ban.

“The Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has proscribed the group called Ibom Youth Council (IYC). This proscription is done in the interest of the protection of lives and property of citizens of the State.

“Consequently, the group and the activities of its members have been adjudged to be dangerous to the good of the people and government of Akwa Ibom State.

“All activities of this group including meetings, rallies and other gatherings are banned.

“This proscription is made under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 71, of the Criminal Code Law, 39, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2022, and will be cited as the Ibom Youth Council (proscription) Order, 2024 and will take effect immediately,” the Commissioner stated.

Security agencies in the state have been directed to strictly enforce the proscription order.