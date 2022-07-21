The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will no longer consider the A’level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) for candidates seeking to gain direct entry admission into tertiary institutions.

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, stated this on Thursday during the 2022 policy meeting, held in Abuja.

Oloyede said, “The Honourable Minister of Education has approved that the NABTEB A’level GCE will no longer be recognised as a qualification for DE from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date will be able to use it.”

“He further highlighted some of the challenges faced by the Board in the conduct of the 2022 UTME/DE examination.

The JAMB registrar listed the challenges to include examination malpractices, impersonation and substitution of real candidates by paid examination takers, fraudulent CBT owners who sabotage examination, parents encouraging examination malpractices, mass cheating by syndicates, prolonged investigation and prosecution.