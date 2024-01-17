FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has appointed Roger Adou as its managing director, effective from January 1, 2024.

The company stated that, Adou will report to president, Middle East, Pakistan and Africa Business Group (MEPA), Ali Khan, and will be based in Lagos, Nigeria.

It stated further that, “he succeeds Ben Langat who after an impactful tenure of almost seven years in FrieslandCampina, has decided to continue his career outside the company.

“Roger Adou joined FrieslandCampina in 2019. Before his new appointment as managing director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, he was the Regional Director for FrieslandCampina West Africa, overseeing a region comprising 18 countries in West & Central Africa, spanning Senegal to the Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville). With over 21 years of experience in the FMCG industry in Africa, Adou is a seasoned business leader adept at managing multicultural and diverse teams.

“Passionate about Africa’s success, Adou has worked in several countries, including Mali, Niger, Senegal, Benin, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire. Known for creating cohesive and victorious teams, he infuses organisations with transformational energy.

“He is a commercially astute individual with strategic and operational proficiency, championing the significance of Excellence in Execution for achieving commendable business outcomes.”

According to FrieslandCampina, Roger Adou holds a Master of Science from ESCA Business School of the INP-HB of Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire, and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, France. He is also certified from the London Business School, UK.

Chairman Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Mr. Moyo Ajekigbe stated that “we warmly welcome Roger Adou and wish him huge success in his new role.

“We are confident his strategic vision and industry expertise will drive growth and continued success for the Company. We express our appreciation to Ben Langat for his contributions and wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

Speaking on his appointment, Adou expressed enthusiasm about the challenges and opportunities ahead, stating that, “I am truly honored and excited about leading the Company to attain new heights of success and eagerly anticipate the journey ahead.

With a commitment to excellence, I look forward to steering the Company as we continue to nourish Nigerians with high-quality and affordable dairy nutrition, now and in the future.”