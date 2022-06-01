To reduce the nation’s housing shortages, a real estate firm, Adron Homes and Properties Limited, has expanded its affordable houses offerings to capture more Nigerians into the fold.

The firm said, it has expanded its micro-credit scheme, to include: Young landlords, daily payments and zero balance account initiatives.

These initiatives, Adron homes, which is celebrating its 10th year anniversary, said are aimed at providing affordable housing to Nigerians as well as West African countries.

Also, the firm said it has taken its campaign a step closer to children, by celebrating children around the country on Children’s Day.

According to the firm, with children’s day activities taking place in several centers across the country, the company enthralled children with a variety of activities that encouraged their creativity.

The director-general of Sales and Marketing of Adron Homes, Mrs. Folashade Oloruntoba, who was represented by senior management officials at the various venues, reiterated the company’s commitment to children as the leaders of tomorrow, therefore the necessity to design a product that is specifically built for them.

Oloruntoba advised parents and guardians to consider investing in their children as a sure means of protecting their future, saying, “our uniquely packaged Young Landlord product is one way of planning for your children.”

She added that, “you may make your child a land or house owner today, by keying into our unique product, since we have estates around the country, so you are not confined to just one state or a geo-political zone.”

“The best thing about our unique product for children, Young Landlord, is that you can make an initial deposit today and spread the balance over 24 months for a plot and 36 months for two plots,” she said.

Vanessa Jones, an Adron Ambassador who is also a young entertainer and a social media sensation, performed at several locations to delight the kids with her delectable performance, which included the kids dancing and singing along with her. At the venues, there was plenty of food and beverages for the kids, as well as gift bags.