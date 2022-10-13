A new permanent secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda has been deployed to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

A statement on Wednesday by Mrs Enefaa Bob–Manuel, Director, Information of the ministry, said Aduda’s deployment was contained in a Head of Service circular dated Oct. 4, 2022, with reference number; HCSF/248/III/163.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony organised by the Directors of the Ministry, Aduda urged them to put aside their individual differences and perspectives and work towards moving the ministry and the nation forward.

The permanent Secretary expressed readiness to work assiduously to ensure that the ministry succeeded in its mandate in the oil and gas sector.

He said that with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in place, the Ministry would have to work out modalities for the reforms that would form the new oil and gas industry policy to aid its implementation.

Aduda called for evolution of effective means and methods of relating with the various Agencies in the sector aimed at evolving a world class oil and gas industry.

The permanent secretary thanked his predecessors for the wonderful job they had started.

He appreciated the directors for the warm reception and assured that he would operate an open door policy to enable them relate with him freely.

On behalf of other directors, the Director, Upstream Department, Mr Busari Kamoru, in his remarks, assured the permanent secretary of their maximum cooperation to enable him succeed in his assigned mandate.