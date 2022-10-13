The leadership of the two organised labour in financial sector, that is, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) have commended the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for signing into law, the guidelines that will be governing outsourcing and contract staffing in the financial sector.

Making the commendation during the 2022 Decent Day Work, organised by ASSBIFI and NUBIFIE, ASSBIFI president, Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye, noted that, the minister’s signature on the guidelines would help to tame the unpatriotic ways with which some employers of labour were exploiting innocent workers who perhaps of their despiration for jobs were denied their legitimate rights and benefits.

The statement, signed by presidents of ASSBIFI, Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye and NUBIFIE, Comrade Anthony Abakpa, said: “the request for a guideline to regulate conditions of employment of non-permanent employees in the financial sector started a decade back, and with the active participation of representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC). the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA). Federal Ministry of

Lobour and Employmeni, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Association (ASSBIFI) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE).

ful to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Nwanbueze Ngige, for accelerating the process which culminated in what we are presenting to you today.”

The Guidelines on Labour and Administration Issues in Contract Staffing/Outsourcing Non-Permanent Workers in Banks, Insurance and Financial institutions, he stressed, they said, was signed into law on 8th September, 2022 by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris N, Ngige, pursuant to the power conferred on the minister of Labour and Employment by Section 88 9e and (g) of the Labour Act, Cap L1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN 2004).

On his part, NUBIFIE president, Comrade Anthony Abakpa while explaining the benefits of the guidelines said: “it will give the workers the opportunity to belong to unions of their choice, it will give them more room for collective bargaining, trade dispute resolution procedures, disciplinary procedure compliance with standards and labour requirement and exit procedure and benefifs for the workers.”

The guideline, he said, will improve job satisfaction and staff performance, reduce incidences of frauds traceable to discontented casual workers in the financial sector and generally reduce exploitation and other unfair labour practices capable of escalating industrial conflicts and crises in the work place. Also, it will regulate conditions of employment and standardise non-permanent employment, especially, in the areas of career progression, salaries and wages, and disciplinary measures, health and safety. corporate performance and productivity.