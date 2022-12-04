Selected Nollywood personalities and producers have been unveiled to mentor young creatives that will partake in an Initiative called IDEA Challenge

The IDEA Challenge is aimed at giving young Nigerians with creative ideas to pitch them and put them into fruiton.

The Nollywood personalities include Aduni Ade, Charles Okocha aka Igwe Tupac, Bryan Emmanuel and Rosemary Afuwap, to mention a few and the brain behind IDEA Challenge is Noble Eze Oluchukwu, speaking at a media brief in Lagos said, “IDEA CHALLENGE was initiated to drive economic movement of hope for Nigeria. Ten sectors of the economy were captured, from the acronym FORMIDABLE. We are commencing with the entertainment sector. To bridge the gap between mentors, investors and initiators of business ideas, for all stakeholders to win together.

“Mentors from Nigerias Entertainment Sector involved are Charles Okocha, Rosemary Afuwape, Adunni Ade, Bryan Emmanuel. Some investors have thrown their weight behind it.”

Noble Eze noted that the young creative will need to write their creative ideas in brief and send to a dedicated platform.

The idea Challenge is expected to run for three months ending on 15th February 2023. Noble encouraged Nigerians with fantastic business ideas to affirm and see their dreams funded. They are urge to send to @goldenstardom via Instagram.