In recognition of its efforts to enhance the marketing industry, the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has been honoured with a special award for its brief writing Programme during the Global Marketer Week in Toronto, organised by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).

The annual President’s Awards, a prestigious accolade which forms a part of the Global Marketer Week, was launched in 2010 by the WFA to celebrate exceptional initiatives spearheaded by national industry associations that contribute to positive change in the marketing industry and society at large.

This year’s winners were selected from an impressive pool of 27 initiatives submitted by 14 associations from WFA’s expansive 60-strong membership of national associations worldwide, according to the WFA.

ADVAN’s visionary brief writing training and competition has been singled out for its remarkable impact in addressing one of the most persistent and pervasive challenges confronting the marketing ecosystem – poor briefing, which often leads to ineffective and lacklustre creative output.

Speaking on the awards, Raja Rajamannar, WFA president and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mastercard remarks, “Our national associations are doing incredible work on behalf of their brand members – and the broader marketing industry. Each of these six local initiatives exemplifies the power of collaboration to tackle big issues facing our industry and establish best practices for marketers everywhere.”