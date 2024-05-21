Schneider Electric will today unveil its microgrid solution Villaya Flex, a packaged microgrid solution designed for communities for independent electricity generation and decarbonized environment.

The clean energy solution which meets today’s energy challenges, reduces pollution from genset usage, will be unveiled at the Alliance for Rural Electrification Energy Access Investment Forum taking place in Lagos, Nigeria on May 21-23, 2024 .

The forum brings together private and public sector actors to expand access to energy, with a focus on sub-Saharan Africa. The International Energy Agency estimates that 756 million people globally live without electricity.

The senior vice president, Microgrid Line of Business, Schneider Electric, Bala Vinayagam, said, “Villaya Flex is a renewable energy solution that provides energy access as a more sustainable and affordable option for off-grid communities.

This solution is designed for off-grid communities and remote villages facing energy shortages, limited access to electricity, and high fuel costs,” Vinayagam said. The solution can be sized, ordered, commissioned, operated, and maintained easily with high levels of battery storage scalability.

The country president, West Africa, Schneider Electric, Ajibola Akindele, said Schneider Electric will engage in advancing investments for renewable electrification, sustainable electricity access, climate action, and addressing energy skills challenges.

“Additionally, through the event, the company aims to explore opportunities to collaborate with both the private and public sectors to drive a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, unlocking sustainable access to the future for all.”

At the event, Schneider Electric will also showcase a range of innovative solutions to expand energy access. Its experts will speak on key topics such as catalysing investments for renewable electrification, decentralising the renewable energy sector, and accelerating the clean energy transition across sub-Saharan Africa.

Schneider hopes to expand its portfolio of products and solutions that aim to help reach the UN’s 2030 target of universal access to energy. Through its Access to Energy program established in 2009, it aims to connect 50 million people globally to clean and reliable energy by 2025.