Business operators and residents in Bida, Niger state and environs can now expect improved electricity supply following the commissioning of 15MVA/33/11Kv Injection Substation by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Managing director, AEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, who spoke during the commissioning of the substation in Bida, yesterday, expressed optimism of improved quality of electricity with high voltage supplied to the town and its environs.

Represented by the chief business officer, Sani Usman, the AEDC boss noted that because electricity industry depends on critical infrastructure to deliver, the injection substation facility will also give AEDC the courage to to demand for more electricity because it has boosted it’s ability to distribute more.

Royal father at the occasion, the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Abubakar Yahaya, expressed joy at the development and hoped that it would bring much benefit to the traders and artisans who populate the town.

Etsu Nupe who was represented by Alhaji Yahaya Madaki, said, “energy is very important to development of any society, particularly rural society like Bida. We have small business holders, and artisans who depend on electricity to do their businesses and they cannot afford generating sets to generate their own power. With more electricity they can improve their income.’

The Etsu Nupe emphasised the need to collectively safeguard the assets from vandalism to ensure that the community enjoy the benefits for a long time.

He urged the people to see the asset as their own and collectively safeguard and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

“If all this infrastructure is destroyed it’s a non starter. And this is where I’m more particular about the protection of the infrastructure itself. We must own this in and work together to protect it from vandalism,” he said.

The project was sponsored by former member of the House of Representatives for Bida, Gbako and Kactcha federal constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Bala Faruk and co-sponsored by the Niger state government.