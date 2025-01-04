Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the nation’s capital will face a two-week blackout starting January 6, 2025, due to the relocation of vital power transmission infrastructure.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced that the outage would affect areas including Lugbe, Airport Road, and parts of Apo, among others, lasting till January 21, 2025.

This disruption is part of maintenance work by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to enhance power supply reliability.

The AEDC notified residents of some communities in Abuja that there will be a power interruption for two weeks in January.

The AEDC noted that the power interruption will commence on January 6 and end on January 21.

This anticipated power interruption results from the FCDA relocating the 33kv DC Airport Feeder and 132 KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

The Abuja communities that will experience this power outage include Lugbe and its environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, some parts of Apo and Gudu, Gbazango and its environs, some parts of Kubwa, Bwari and its environs, parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi and its environs, and some other parts of Abuja.

The DisCo also apologised to residents who will be affected by this power interruption for any inconvenience it would cause.

Recall that the capital city also suffered a similar power outage in the last week of December, 2024.

Though the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had said the blackout was meant to last for a few hours within two days, many parts of the city had been cut off from power supply for several days.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 28th of December, 2024 the TCN had announced that its engineers would conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations between Saturday and Sunday.

The statement noted that from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, “maintenance will be carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgears at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.”

According to TCN, during the maintenance period, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (Abuja DisCo) “will not be able to supply electricity to customers in Gwagwalada and environs for four hours only.”