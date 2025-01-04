Nigeria and three other African countries will this month play host to a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

As part of his yearly routine, the visits to commence on Sunday, January 5 through January 11, 2025, will also see Yi visit other African countries such as Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, and Chad.

Channels TV reports that this was disclosed in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning yesterday.

The planned visits were based on invitations by the countries. It will be the 35th consecutive year that the Chinese foreign minister will visit Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of the year, according to Mao.