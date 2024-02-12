The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaches, and officials of the Super Eagles for their remarkable journey to the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Abuja, lauded the team’s efforts, saying, “You went to Côte d’Ivoire, flew our flag high, and fought your way to the finals.

“Even though we all hoped for a win and our first AFCON trophy in a decade, it didn’t quite happen that way we believed in you all the way to this stage, and we continue to believe in you, we know that the best is yet to come, we will try again.”

Idris said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire population of over 200 million Nigerians appreciated the dedication and hard work of the Super Eagles.

He emphasised that reaching the final for the first time since 2013 was a testament to the nation’s strength when united under one purpose and God.

The Minister concluded by saying that, “May God bless the Super Eagles, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”