Ghanaian journalists covering the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) booed the Black Stars players following a humiliating 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their last group B match in Cote d’Ivoire on Monday night.

The team gave away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 and is on the verge of exiting the continental tournament.

Ghana is currently third in Group B and out of the four best teams placed third in contention for qualification to the Round of 16.

Ghana took the lead through Jordan Ayew’s penalties in the first and second halves but chaotic four minutes of added time meant the Black Stars are on the brink of exit as they await all group games to be played by Wednesday before their fate will be confirmed.

Richard Ofori gave away a silly corner that was going out for a goal kick but Ofori decided to touch it. Mozambique took advantage and scored the equaliser to finish the game 2-2 draw.

After the game, footballghana.com reports that angry Ghanaian journalists massed up at the mixed zone and hooted at the players for the disappointing tournament.