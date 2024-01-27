President Bola Tinubu has said that he looked forward to ‘a quality showing’ from the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their Saturday night’s encounter with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 stage of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament holding in Ivory Coast.

The President spoke after receiving a special token of support ahead of the crucial AFCON match on Saturday.

As the team prepares for the make-or-mar clash, President Tinubu was presented with a commemorative Nigeria Football coin in Paris, France.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu is currently in France for a private visit until the first week of February.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this via a post of X handle on Sunday, wrote: “!President Bola Tinubu today receives a Nigeria Football token ahead of the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 clash against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

“The President looks forward to a quality showing from our men!”