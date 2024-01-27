World record holder Tobi Amusan has added the African indoor record to her rich collections after the 26-year-old broke Glory Alozie’s 7.82 best at the opening leg of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

The reigning World 100m hurdles record holder at 12.12 first showed flashes of what is to come after storming home in her semifinal heat in 7.91 seconds.

She improved to 7.77 seconds to win the event ahead of 2019 World outdoor champion Nia Ali (7.89) and Irish girl, Sarah Lavin, who ran 7.91 to come third.

The time has placed Amusan second on the world top list for the season behind Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, who ran 7.75 last week at the Corky Classics in Lubbock, Texas.

Amusan has also moved up to number 20 on the world all-time list and the reigning Commonwealth Games champion has now broken all three African records held by Alozie.

She first broke her predecessor’s African Games record of 12.74 set in 1999 when she ran 12.68 to win 20 years later (2019).

Amusan followed up by breaking Alozie’s 12.44 African record when she ran 12.42 seconds on her way to winning her first Diamond League title.

The sprint hurdler now owns the Nigeria, Nigerian Championships, African, African Games, African Indoor, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and world records.