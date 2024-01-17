Two second-half goals from Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko gave Mali a 2-0 win over South Africa in their opening match of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire Tuesday night.

The thrilling encounter saw Mali dominating the possession to extend their unbeaten streak in opening games at AFCON.

Hamari Traore gave the West African side the lead in the 60th minute before Lassine Sinayoko scored six minutes later to increase the tally.

South Africa’s Percy Tau, however, missed a first-half penalty.

The Tuesday’s game not only solidified Mali’s standing in Group E but also reinforced their aspiration to claim the AFCON title with their attacking prowess in full display and setting a promising tone for their campaign in the tournament.

Mali, which has never lifted the trophy despite being seasoned participants with 13 appearances, was determined to make a significant impact this year judging by their 2-0 dropping of Bafana Bafana in their opener game.

The defeat adds pressure on South Africa as they must get good result against Namibia, who earlier on Tuesday beat Tunisia 1-0, to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Next up for Mali is a clash with Tunisia, which suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Namibia.