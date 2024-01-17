Mr. Abayomi Omotubora, counsel to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominikoron, charged with the rape and murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, has requested more time to file his no-case submission.

Ominnikoron is facing a five-count charge bordering on rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault, and murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the counsel told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that he had shown his intention to file a no-case submission at the last proceeding. Omotubora, however, informed the court that the application for a no-case submission was at the filing stage.

He mentioned that the prosecution would be served immediately once the filing was complete. The counsel urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to conclude the filing of his application and serve the prosecution.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for the continuation of the hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during arraignment, the prosecution informed the court that Ominnikoron conspired with others, now at large, raped, and murdered his 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant, on Feb. 26, 2022, had sexual intercourse with Ayanwole without her consent and murdered her at 7 p.m. between Lekki Ajah expressway and Carter bridge.

It was also claimed that the defendant and others now at large unlawfully killed Ayanwole by throwing her out of a moving bus between Lekki-Ajah expressway and Cater bridge.

The prosecution further accused the defendant, on Nov. 25, 2021, of allegedly raping a 29-year-old lady, one Maryjane Odezulu, without her consent at Ajah Conservation centre, Lekki Ajah Expressway Lagos.

It said that the defendant also sexually harassed one Dr. Victoria Anuke on Ketu-Oshodi axis, Lagos, on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Section 165, Section 223, Section 260, and Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges. (NAN)