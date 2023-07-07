AFCON 2023: LOC Set To Unveil Official Anthem

The Local Organising Committee of the 2023 African Cup of Nations is set to unveil tournament official anthem.

The LOC on Wednesday announced that the official anthem for the biennial competition will be unveiled in no distant future.

The anthem is titled ‘Akwaba’ the title of the song was revealed by A’Salfo, the leader of the group Magic System, and author of the anthem of this 34th edition.

“The official anthem of CAN 2023 is entitled “Akwaba”, to say welcome to African football in the land of Elephants”, the songwriter said.

“All the infrastructure is ready and Côte d’ Ivoire is ready to welcome the 24 qualified teams. I swear to you, it will be the most beautiful CAN that Africa has ever known,” he added.