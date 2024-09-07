Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye insists the Super Eagles are condemned to beat Benin Republic in Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

The two teams will clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo in the matchday one encounter.

The Super Eagles will be looking to end their three-game winless streak when they face the Cheetahs.

Okoye emphasised on the need for team to start their campaign with a win.

“It’s important we win because this is an important AFCON qualifier,” the Udinese goalkeeper told reporters.

“We have to be at our best and play at our highest level.

“What is most important is the victory for the team and for Nigeria.”