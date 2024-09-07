Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero, has revealed who gets his vote to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Sergio has picked Rodri, ahead of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

A 30-man shortlist was announced this week ahead of the award ceremony next month.

But Aguero has now publicly given his backing to former City team-mate Rodri to claim the coveted accolade.

In response to City tweeting about Rodri’s Ballon d’Or nomination, Aguero tweeted: “A perfect year, you deserve it. Come on Rodri.”

Rodri was part of the City squad that romped to to a record fourth straight Premier League title in May.

He also played a crucial role in guiding Spain to Euro 2024 glory.