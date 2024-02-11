Nigerian midfielder, Luqman Gilmore, has said the Super Eagles can beat the Elephants of Ivory Coast again to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Super Eagles will have a rematch against the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the 2023 African Cup of Nations final this Sunday night.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Ivory Coast 1-0 in the group stage of the competition, through a William Troost-Ekong’s second-half penalty.

Gilmore, who currently plies his trade at Urartu Yeravan FC in the Armenian Premier League, in a chat with LEADERSHIP, stated that the Super Eagles must apply the same confidence and fighting spirit they used against South Africa during quarterfinal.

“The Super Eagles already showed it in the match against South Africa, that they have the confidence and discipline to overcome any team. And if they go into this final with the same mindset, they will surely emerge victorious.

“I know the Ivorians will have full home support, but if we play as a unit, It will be difficult for them to stop us. With God on our side and the quality of players in this present Super Eagles, we will do it again,” Gilmore said.

The final match will kick-off at 9pm WAT at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.