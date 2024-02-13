Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has urged Nigerians to maintain the spirit of oneness and unity shown to the Super Eagles during the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire beyond the football pitch and unite the country.

Musa, who was reflecting on the outcome of the tournament after watching his side from the bench, fell 2-1 to Cote d’Ivoire in the final on Sunday, said Nigeria’s unity on the football field transcended religious and tribal background.

“Reflecting on our journey in the AFCON tournament, I’m filled with immense pride for the Nigerian Super Eagles. Though we may have fallen short of the championship, our unity on the field transcended religious and tribal differences, reminding us of the power of football to bring us together. Despite the twists and turns of the game, our team stood strong, displaying resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation.

“To all our incredible supporters, your unwavering dedication and chants lifted us higher than ever before. Your passion for the game and for our country is truly inspiring. In a time where economic challenges weigh heavily on our shoulders, let us carry the same spirit of unity beyond the football pitch and into every aspect of our lives.

“As we face the hurdles ahead, let’s remember that together, we are stronger. Let’s channel the same energy and comradeship we experienced during the tournament into tackling the obstacles that lie ahead. Let’s embrace our diversity as a strength and stand united as one nation, one team, one family.

“Thank you, Nigeria, for your undying support. Let’s continue to strive for greatness, both on and off the field,” Musa wrote on his official X handle on Monday.