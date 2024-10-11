Advertisement

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh, has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to conquer the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in the two-legged 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Nigeria hosts the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, with the return at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, Libya’s second city Benghazi, on Wednesday.

The minister described the Group D, Matchday3 qualifier as a must win for the Eagles, who currently top the group.

Enoh stressed the need for the team to show tactical superiority and prove their mettle over their North African counterparts.

“Your solid start in the qualifiers has put you in a favorable position to secure a place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

“Nonetheless, you must guard your place, as the Mediterranean Knights will aim to defy expectations, seeking at least a draw in Uyo. Never underestimate your opponents.

“The nation will be rooting for you, make us proud, and good luck,” Enoh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after two matches, Nigeria leads the group, having secured four points, while Libya is at the bottom with just one point.

The Eagles opened their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin Republic and followed up with a goalless draw against Rwanda.

Libya, on the other hand, has struggled with their performance and currently sits at the bottom in Group D of the qualifying tournament with just one point.

The Super Eagles hold a historical advantage, having won all previous encounters with Libya. (NAN)