Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has removed the second-leg fixture between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya’s Mediterranean Knights from the schedule for the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The decision, announced on Tuesday via CAF’s official X handle, came after a controversial turn of events on Monday, which saw Nigeria pulling out of the scheduled match in Libya following allegations of maltreatment of its players and officials in Al Abraq Airport by the host country.

The match was originally set to take place in Libya at 8pm this Tuesday, following the first leg held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria, where the Super Eagles secured a last-minute victory over the Mediterranean Knights. However, the return leg has been shrouded in controversy due to allegations of ill-treatment faced by the Nigerian team upon arrival in Libya on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nigerian delegation endured a grueling 14-hour ordeal at Libya’s Al Abraq airport after arriving on Sunday evening. Left stranded at a makeshift terminal, the Super Eagles’ experience led to their decision to boycott the match.

The latest development has added a significant layer of complexity to Group D games as the qualifiers progress.