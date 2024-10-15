Advertisement

The much-talked-about Lagos State LMRT Red Line will begin commercial operations this Tuesday, October 15, after official unveiling by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking on the project via his verified social media handles, the governor said this is the second rail system to become operational in less than two years in the state, asking Lagosians to protect the infrastructure as their commonwealth.

The 27-kilometre Red Line has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado areas of Lagos.

The metro train service is projected to transport about 500,000 residents and visitors daily as the schedule is increased, providing a viable means of commuting.

Announcing the development in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote, “Dear Lagosians, Today marks the launch of commercial operations of the LMRT Red Line, kicking off passenger services from Agbado to Oyingbo.

“We’re on a mission to keep Lagos moving, and the Red Line is a key part of our vision to create a seamlessly connected city. It is also our second rail system to become operational in less than two years.

“Spanning 27 kilometers, the Red Line has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado. The train service is projected to move about 500,000 Lagosians daily as we ramp up the train schedule and provide a viable means of commuting.

“Daily passenger services will depart from Agbado at 6:00 AM, with the second train leaving Iju Station at 7:30 AM. Make sure you have your Cowry Card ready to board.

“Just as with the Blue Line and any other public infrastructure, remember that this project belongs to all of us. Let’s treat it with the respect it deserves. Vandalism or disruptions will not be tolerated—together, we can ensure that our trains remain a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

See more photos below: