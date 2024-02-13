Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their dogged performance at the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles, who lost 1-2 to Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final on Sunday, were impressive until the final match defeat.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, urged the Eagles not to be deterred by their AFCON final loss, saying the team played well and wished them better luck in subsequent competitions.

While rallying support for the team and the nation, Governor Oborevwori remarked that although the nation may not have been fully satisfied with the final match’s outcome, it does provide a foundation for a potential more successful return.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the entire officials and coaching crew on their superlative performance at the African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

“The Eagles were determined to bring the trophy home but were defeated by the Elephants who were buoyed to victory by their supportive and overwhelming fans.

“Last night’s finals may not have gone the way we anticipated but note that, as a people, we were united by your patriotism and love for the nation.

“Despite the economic hardship and pervasive insecurity bedeviling the nation, Nigerians were united in praying for the Super Eagles to bring the trophy home.

“Football and sports generally, remain a unifying force in our diversity and as administration in Delta State, we will continue to work towards enhancing our leadership in sports nationwide.

“To fellow Nigerians, let’s keep showing our squad the unshakeable devotion we are known for. Both wins and losses are part of the road to glory, and every game teaches us resiliency, fortitude and the strength of hope that never fades.

“To our dear Super Eagles, you represent the might and promise of our country more than just a team. Take what you can from this experience, grow from it, and rise above the rest with the same fierceness and elegance.

“In the future, we shall reach even higher heights as a nation.” Oborevwori stated.