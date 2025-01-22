The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has bemoaned the high cost of accessing the use of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) machine for child-bearing across the globe.

The legal icon, however, said that the ABUAD Multisystem Hospital (AMSH) is set to rescue childless couples in the country from the challenge of infertility.

Babalola stated this on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti during the official commissioning of the hospital’s Fertility Centre where he noted that ABUAD was established to provide quality education and provide quality health care.

“Today we are commissioning the latest in the market of modern equipment to combat childlessness. My research shows that it costs as much as thousands of dollars in the United states of America to make use of In vitro fertilization, an equivalent of few millions in Nigeria.

“I know that only few Nigerians can afford that huge cost. However, ABUAD Multisystem is not built for the rich people alone,” Babalola said.

He added that both ABUAD University and ABUAD Multisystem Hospital were not built for profit. “I assure you that the health of the people is paramount to us. Our priority is not money, it is to ensure that people enjoy quality health care”.

While commending staff of the hospital for offering quality service as well as the progress made so far, the elder statesman urged them to be patient-friendly, kind and caring.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of AMSH, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe described infertility in men and women as a significant challenge faced by millions of couples worldwide.

Ogundipe explained that infertility transcends cultures and demographics, noting it often causes stress, emotional strain and health complications, hence the need provide solution to it.

Speaking further on the global challenge of infertility, Ogundipe said the stigma and emotional burden associated with infertility can often make couples feel isolated and hopeless.

“However, with advancements in medical technology and a supportive environment like the AMSH Fertility Centre, there is now a renewed sense of hope for those in need,” he said.

He stressed that understanding these challenges, the hospital is prepared to provide medical and emotional solutions for couples longing to experience the joy of parenthood.

He added that AMSH has registered 215 pregnant women as beneficiaries of Afe-Abiye programme since October 18th, 2024 with services ranging from free antenatal registration, consultations, antenatal investigations and delivery services.