In a decisive military operation, the notorious bandit leader in the North-West, Bello Turji, has fled his base to Maradun local government area (LGA) of Zamfara State amidst a relentless onslaught by troops from Operation Fansan Yamma.

In a significant development, forces have successfully neutralised Turji’s second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, during an assault on a high ground in Fakai.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kanawa was infamous for orchestrating a series of brutal banditry attacks across several regions, including Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni LGAs in Zamfara and Sokoto States. His elimination marked a substantial blow to Turji’s criminal network.

In addition to Kanawa, troops have also taken out several other key figures within Turji’s ranks, including Dosso, Turji’s younger brother, and Danbokolo, one of his closest allies.

In a critical engagement at Gebe, located in Isa LGA of Sokoto State, troops successfully incapacitated numerous fleeing bandits. Among those neutralised were several key commanders: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba, and Dan Inna, known locally as ‘Kahon-Saniya-yafi-Bahaushe’.

Local intelligence indicated that Turji’s loyalists have been spotted moving on motorcycles, reportedly transporting wounded gang members through the regions of Galadi, Damaga, Rudunu, and Danbenchi—ultimately heading towards Garsa/Kadanya in the Bayan Ruwa axis. There were also reports that the bandits were regrouping in areas such as Rudunu, Bankamawa, and Farfaru, known strongholds for armed criminal activities.

The Bayan Ruwa axis, which has emerged as a strategic corridor for terrorists, was recently the site of Nigerian Air Force airstrikes targeting bandit hideouts in August 2024.

It was also learned that some of Turji’s remaining fighters may have sought refuge in Garsa/Kadanya, allegedly under the protection of Jummo Smally, a former rival who has now forged an unexpected alliance with Turji. The intentions behind the new coalition remained ambiguous, raising concerns about the potential for further criminal activities.

When contacted for comment, a defence intelligence source confirmed Turji’s retreat to the Maradun area and the successful neutralisation of numerous bandits in various locations. The source emphasised that security forces were actively monitoring the situation and the movements of the fugitive bandits before planning any further strikes.

The official underscored the importance of exercising caution to prevent civilian casualties, noting that Turji may be travelling with vulnerable individuals, including women, children, and possibly kidnap victims.

“Yes, Turji and a few of his lieutenants managed to evade our bombardment. We have observed occasional movements of these individuals accompanied by vulnerable groups,” the source stated. “We are carefully tracking their movements to ascertain the identities of those with them, aiming to minimize the risk of collateral damage.”

“Rest assured,” the intelligence official concluded, “that their reign of terror is nearing its end; they no longer have a safe haven to threaten the peace and security of our communities.”

The intense military efforts reflected the ongoing commitment of Nigerian forces to dismantle the banditry networks plaguing parts of the Northwest region, ensuring stability and safety for affected populations.