The pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has distanced itself from a fake twitter account allegedly created in the name of its Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Afenifere in a statement signed by the organization’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, stated that the Twitter account which some electronic and online media quoted from that Chief Adebanjo said he is supporting Peter Obi instead of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not from him.

The statement reads that the twitter account does not belong to any of its leaders, least of all, Pa Adebanjo.

“It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook etc. Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the press, through an interview or a press statement. He also addresses the public through the Secretary General or the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere.”

The statement reads that the social media account must have been created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives as could be gleaned from one of the posts purporting to explain why Adebanjo is supporting Mr. Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election in 2023 instead of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Yorubaman.

Ajayi quoted Chief Adebanjo as saying that his support for Peter Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reasons being purported in the spurious social media account” under reference.

In view of the fact that Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from the said ‘social media account’ should be totally disregarded “because he has no such account in any form or manner” Ajayi added.

It would be recalled that some electronic media, notably Arise and Channels, on Saturday, quoted from the said Twitter handle some statements purported to have emanated from the Afenifere leader. Some mainstream media too followed suit.