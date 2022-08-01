Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has declared today as public holiday to mark the commencement of Islamic New Year Muharram, 1444 Ah.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state acting head of civil service, Sufiyany Garba Bena, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi. The statement indicated that this followed the declaration of the new moon on Saturday as 1st of Muharram by the Sultanate Council in the state.

It added that the public holiday is to enable the Muslim faithful in the state to celebrate the Islamic New Year. Governor Bagudu had earlier declared Thursday and Friday 28th and 29th, July, 2022 as public holiday to enable people in the state particularly civil servants to register and obtain permanent voters cards, PVCs, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).