The Afenifere Diaspora in the United States of America (USA) has described the purported arrest of lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi as frivolous, adding that the criminal charges allegedly concocted against him by the Nigeria Police were to get him incarcerated.

Secretary of Afenifere Diaspora USA, Comrade David Adenekan, in a statement demanded the immediate release of Farotimi.

Adenekan stressed that Farotimi’s incarceration was a move taken too far to assuage a certain circle of persons not comfortable with his critique style and positions to remain unbiased and telling the truth to all.

“Dele Farotimi remains the voice of the voiceless in a moribund economy. Nobody can suppress the voice of the voiceless, the firebrand to free Nigeria from the hands of a dictator in civilian uniform that rages in million of freedom fighters; you may be able to suppress the physical body, not the voice.

“Yes, one voice of Dele Farotimi equals a million voices. Free Dele Farotimi Now!” he demanded.

“It is without mincing words that we bring to the notice of the general public that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his kitchen cabinet would be held responsible and accountable should anything bad happens to Dele Farotimi.”

The group called on “Great iconic figures and freedom fighters in Nigeria, including Prof Wole Soyinka, Comrade Femi Falana (SAN), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Comrade Omoyele Sowore (Convener of Revolution Now), Comrade Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), Comrade Adewale Balogun (UREM), Dr Llord Ukwu (Executive Director of NADECO USA), Comrade Timi Frank (former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC), Comrade Taiwo Otitolaye (National Cordinator of Odua Liberation Movement, OLM) and others not mentioned here must join the campaign to tell President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to free Barr. Dele Farotimi now”.

Afenifere Diaspora USA noted that the whole world, including the International Human Rights Organisation and International Criminal Court/Human Rights Watch (ICC), based in the Hague were watching.