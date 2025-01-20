Pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere has commended stakeholders who worked to remove the stalemate that characterised the efforts to pass the four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

Afenifere hailed the federal government for initiating the bills, noting their inherent benefits to the nation.

In a statement on Monday in Akure, Ondo State by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere appreciated concerns expressed by various interest groups, particularly the Northern governors regarding the bills.

President Tinubu had stated that the tax reforms bills were designed with a pro-poor focus to advance national interests, improve the economic competitiveness, and attract both local and foreign investments.

The bills suffered stalemate arising from reservations expressed by governors from the northern states and traditional rulers.

However, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in their meeting that was held in Abuja last week, put an end to the impasse.

Afenifere in the statement said, “The way the matter was resolved has a lot for us to learn from. First is for our leaders to be visionary in taking initiatives that are people-oriented as demonstrated by President Tinubu on the tax bills.

“Second is the need by the society to express their feelings on issues of public concern. Third is the need by the leaders to be sensitive to concerns raised by members of the public.

“Fourth is the need to subject issues to consultations with open minds and submit to a superior idea that would be in the best interest of the majority as demonstrated by the parties involved in the Tax Bills controversy.”

Afenifere added that these played out in the resolution of the tax bill brouhaha. “It is in this respect we commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing further consultations when issues were raised about the bills.

“The outcome demonstrated the benefits inherent in consultations and enhanced the President’s democratic credentials”.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the (NGF) at its meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, backed continuation of the ongoing legislative process at the National Assembly that will lead to the passage of the bills.

Governors in the Northern part of the country, along some leaders in the region had earlier threatened to prevail on their representatives in the National Assembly to withdraw support for the passage of the bills.

The NGF said with this new position, the coast is clear for the passage of the tax reform bills.