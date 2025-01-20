In a striking final act of his presidency, President Joe Biden issued pardons for five members of his family just minutes before leaving office on Tuesday, citing fears of politically motivated attacks from incoming President Donald J. Trump.

The pardons, announced with less than 20 minutes remaining in Biden’s term, covered his brother James B. Biden; James’ wife, Sara Jones Biden; his sister Valerie Biden Owens; Valerie’s husband, John T. Owens, and another brother, Francis W. Biden.

In a heartfelt farewell statement, Biden defended his decision, emphasising that the pardons were not an admission of guilt but a protective measure against what he described as “unrelenting attacks and threats” targeting his family.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

The announcement came as Biden entered the Capitol Rotunda to witness Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States, marking the conclusion of Biden’s 50-year political career.

The pardons, which followed an earlier controversial pardon for Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, highlighted the deep mistrust between Biden and Trump, his predecessor and successor. While Biden consistently warned about the dangers he believed Trump poses to democracy, he also maintained his commitment to the rule of law.

Addressing the apparent contradiction, Biden acknowledged in his statement the potential challenges his pardons could pose to that principle.

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics,” Biden wrote. “But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.”

The pardons capped off a presidency marked by significant political divisions and underscored Biden’s lingering concerns about the incoming administration’s intentions.