Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has abolished the position of acting leader and deputy leader currently occupied by Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Oba Oladipo Olaitan respectively.

The group’s national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had on March 17, 2021 relinquished power due to old age and named the former deputy leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader, while the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, was named the deputy leader.

But in a meeting held in the house of Pa Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the mainstream Yoruba organisation abrogated the position of acting leader and deputy leader and set up a 21-member elders’ committee to advise the leader of the group.

In a communique read by the national publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said the decision was taken as a result of the recent development which had led to division among the leaders of the group.

He stated that the motion for the abrogation of the positions was moved by Dr. J. Ibikunle and seconded by Dr. Niyi Ikuomelo.

The communique read, “In the light of recent events and the pressing need to reposition and rejuvenate Afenifere, it has been decided that the position of acting leader and deputy leader have now been abrogated.

“The responsibilities and authority of advising the Leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju Yoruba are now vested in the Afenifere Elders Caucus which is hereby constituted.”

Members of the Elders Caucus include Pa Fasoranti, who is the chairman; Adebanjo, Oba Olu Falae, Senator Cornelius Adebayo, Senator Femi Okunrounmu and Basorun Seinde Arogbofa.

Others include Senator Kofo Bucknor Akerele, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Lt. Gen Alani Akinrinade, Maj Gen. Olu Bajowa, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, Prof Banji Akintoye, Otunba Dr. S.A. J. Ibikunle, Chief Femi Aluko, Prince Alonge, Dr. Yomi Finnih, Prince Olusi, Hon Korede Duyile, Prof Ropo Sekoni, Hon Lekan Alabi and Dr Kunle Olajide.

The group also expressed shock at the blast that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday, January 14, 2024, and condoled with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate incident.